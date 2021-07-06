XTX Topco Ltd Makes New $61,000 Investment in MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of MediciNova during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MediciNova during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of MediciNova during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MediciNova during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MediciNova during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on MediciNova in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

MediciNova stock opened at $4.11 on Tuesday. MediciNova, Inc. has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $13.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.17.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

