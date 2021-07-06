XTX Topco Ltd Takes $78,000 Position in Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athenex during the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Athenex by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 93,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 53,386 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Athenex by 1,895.9% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 600,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 570,042 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Athenex by 1,087.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 724,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 663,814 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Athenex during the 4th quarter worth $948,000. 57.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATNX has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Athenex in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Athenex in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Athenex in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Athenex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.81.

NASDAQ:ATNX opened at $4.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.69. Athenex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The stock has a market cap of $426.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $41.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.50 million. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 89.73% and a negative net margin of 110.02%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Athenex, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. It operates through three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oral Paclitaxel, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignancies and gastric cancer; and Oral Irinotecan and Encequidar, a potent anticancer drug that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer.

