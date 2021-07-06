XTX Topco Ltd Takes Position in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CALA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,474,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,670,000 after acquiring an additional 806,323 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 100,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 60,348 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 338.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 13,094 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 53,506 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. 71.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ CALA opened at $2.04 on Tuesday. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $6.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.16.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

