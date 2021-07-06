YFValue (YFV) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,534.00

YFValue (CURRENCY:YFV) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. One YFValue coin can now be purchased for $1.63 or 0.00008941 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YFValue has a market cap of $7.54 million and approximately $1,534.00 worth of YFValue was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, YFValue has traded 29% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

YFValue Profile

YFValue (YFV) is a coin. YFValue’s total supply is 4,646,342 coins and its circulating supply is 4,633,852 coins. YFValue’s official Twitter account is @value_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here . YFValue’s official message board is medium.com/@yfv.finance . The official website for YFValue is yfv.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YFV is the governance token of YFValue protocol. The project aims to bring the true value of yield farming finance accessible to all users, regardless of whether the user is a big whale or small minnow, via its unique features, namely the voting of the inflationary rate of the supply and a referral system with automatic burning done fully on-chain. “

Buying and Selling YFValue

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YFValue directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YFValue should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YFValue using one of the exchanges listed above.

