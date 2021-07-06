YIELD App Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $797,225.00 (YLD)

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded up 11.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. YIELD App has a market cap of $40.71 million and $797,225.00 worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, YIELD App has traded up 19.2% against the US dollar. One YIELD App coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001088 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00058669 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003290 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00018001 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.52 or 0.00967407 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000355 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00044557 BTC.

About YIELD App

YIELD App is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 119,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 110,161,833 coins. The official message board for YIELD App is yieldapp.medium.com . YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YIELD App is www.yield.app . The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

