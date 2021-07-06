Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $186.36 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) will announce $186.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $176.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $202.00 million. Centennial Resource Development posted sales of $90.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 105.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full-year sales of $784.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $741.44 million to $852.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $877.97 million, with estimates ranging from $736.17 million to $1.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Centennial Resource Development.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 29.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $192.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.84 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group downgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Johnson Rice upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.34.

In other news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $501,297.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,110,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,627,060.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Centennial Resource Development by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,415,145 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,123,000 after acquiring an additional 878,817 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Centennial Resource Development by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,094,752 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 66,659 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,323,880 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after buying an additional 747,842 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,763,122 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 847,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,762,455 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,402,000 after buying an additional 34,639 shares in the last quarter. 62.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDEV stock opened at $6.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 6.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.61. Centennial Resource Development has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $7.51.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

