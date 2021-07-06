Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) to Post $0.58 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vishay Intertechnology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. Vishay Intertechnology posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 222.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will report full year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vishay Intertechnology.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $764.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.61 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 11.02%. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VSH. Loop Capital raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

NYSE:VSH traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.10. 28,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,314. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.41. Vishay Intertechnology has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 252,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

