Zacks: Analysts Expect Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $115.05 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) will announce sales of $115.05 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $116.44 billion and the lowest is $113.22 billion. Amazon.com reported sales of $88.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full-year sales of $489.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $475.20 billion to $504.68 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $577.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $536.87 billion to $609.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Amazon.com.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,168.98.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total value of $56,259,790.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,376,830 shares in the company, valued at $167,533,163,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 over the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,510.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $2,871.00 and a twelve month high of $3,554.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,330.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

