Zacks: Analysts Expect BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) will report $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for BancorpSouth Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $0.80. BancorpSouth Bank posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will report full-year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $3.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BancorpSouth Bank.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $260.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BXS shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.17.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 425,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,822,000 after acquiring an additional 62,122 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 78,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 13,708 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 194,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank during the 1st quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,226,000 after buying an additional 10,749 shares during the period. 62.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BXS traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.02. 161,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,072,444. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.99. BancorpSouth Bank has a 1-year low of $18.10 and a 1-year high of $35.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

