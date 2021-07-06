Zacks: Analysts Expect Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) will report ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.12). Cardiff Oncology reported earnings of ($0.51) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 70.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will report full year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.51). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.88). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cardiff Oncology.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 26.25% and a negative net margin of 5,512.97%. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRDF traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 726,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,854. Cardiff Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 86.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 55.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

