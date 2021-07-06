Zacks: Analysts Expect Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $44.90 Million

Analysts expect Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) to report $44.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $42.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $48.00 million. Inspire Medical Systems posted sales of $12.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 268.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full-year sales of $193.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $186.00 million to $197.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $271.08 million, with estimates ranging from $250.00 million to $291.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Inspire Medical Systems.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.10 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 42.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Inspire Medical Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 6,901 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $463,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,782,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,633,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $201.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.01. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of -93.87 and a beta of 1.65. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $85.03 and a 52 week high of $252.25. The company has a quick ratio of 12.84, a current ratio of 13.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inspire Medical Systems (INSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.