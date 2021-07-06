Zacks: Analysts Expect Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $44.90 Million

Posted by on Jul 6th, 2021

Analysts expect Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) to report $44.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $42.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $48.00 million. Inspire Medical Systems posted sales of $12.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 268.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full-year sales of $193.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $186.00 million to $197.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $271.08 million, with estimates ranging from $250.00 million to $291.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Inspire Medical Systems.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.10 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 42.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Inspire Medical Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 6,901 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $463,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,782,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,633,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $201.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.01. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of -93.87 and a beta of 1.65. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $85.03 and a 52 week high of $252.25. The company has a quick ratio of 12.84, a current ratio of 13.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inspire Medical Systems (INSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.