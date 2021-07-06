Zacks: Analysts Expect Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $207.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) will announce $207.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Investors Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $205.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $208.90 million. Investors Bancorp reported sales of $192.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will report full-year sales of $832.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $821.30 million to $843.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $880.85 million, with estimates ranging from $863.90 million to $897.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Investors Bancorp.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $200.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.62 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 24.43%. Investors Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Investors Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.90.

Shares of Investors Bancorp stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $13.74. 44,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,595,192. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.72. Investors Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.74 and a 52-week high of $15.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.57%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Investors Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Investors Bancorp by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

