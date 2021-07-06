Zacks: Analysts Expect Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Will Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) to post earnings per share of $0.62 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Manulife Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the highest is $0.68. Manulife Financial reported earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manulife Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Manulife Financial.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter.

MFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Manulife Financial from $28.50 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC upped their target price on Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 26.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,329,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,880,000 after acquiring an additional 6,167,306 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 314,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 11,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,199,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,322,000 after acquiring an additional 40,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.48. 242,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,160,146. The company has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.68. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of $13.11 and a 12 month high of $22.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.2285 dividend. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.49%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

