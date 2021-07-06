Zacks: Analysts Expect Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) to report earnings per share of $1.60 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.52 and the highest is $1.66. Merchants Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.31 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full year earnings of $6.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $6.71. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.33 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 38.04%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MBIN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

MBIN opened at $39.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.09. Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $45.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 6.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBIN. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.79% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

