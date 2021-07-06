Zacks: Analysts Expect Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 6th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) to report earnings per share of $1.60 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.52 and the highest is $1.66. Merchants Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.31 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full year earnings of $6.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $6.71. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $115.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.33 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 38.04%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MBIN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

MBIN opened at $39.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.09. Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $45.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 6.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBIN. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.79% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Read More: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merchants Bancorp (MBIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.