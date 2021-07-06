Zacks: Analysts Expect Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.26 Million

Brokerages expect Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) to report sales of $7.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.50 million and the lowest is $3.00 million. Zymeworks reported sales of $12.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 41.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full-year sales of $25.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $41.14 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $200.06 million, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $970.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Zymeworks.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 619.31% and a negative return on equity of 45.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James set a $74.00 target price on Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zymeworks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

ZYME traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.23. 318,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,142. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.80. Zymeworks has a twelve month low of $24.82 and a twelve month high of $59.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 0.99.

In other Zymeworks news, insider James Priour sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $26,533.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,477.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Zymeworks by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Zymeworks by 292.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,543,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,999 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zymeworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,160,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Zymeworks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, and breast cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

