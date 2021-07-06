Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $137.35 Million

Analysts expect Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) to post $137.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $137.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $137.50 million. Axcelis Technologies posted sales of $122.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full year sales of $559.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $555.00 million to $564.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $612.75 million, with estimates ranging from $600.00 million to $625.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Axcelis Technologies.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $132.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.43 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 10.98%. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACLS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axcelis Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.71.

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 4,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $162,891.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACLS. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $376,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,118,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,046,000 after buying an additional 259,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. 86.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACLS stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.69. The company had a trading volume of 143,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,694. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 5.72. Axcelis Technologies has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $50.21.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

