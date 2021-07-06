Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Brokerages expect Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) to report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.34. Bright Horizons Family Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will report full year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bright Horizons Family Solutions.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $390.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.00 million.

BFAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.50.

Shares of BFAM stock traded up $4.21 on Tuesday, hitting $153.00. 5,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,588. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,550.43 and a beta of 0.85. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52 week low of $105.86 and a 52 week high of $182.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

In related news, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total transaction of $408,254.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 9,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,026.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total transaction of $116,010.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,518,405.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,530 shares of company stock valued at $1,837,475 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BFAM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,288,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,666 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,512,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,247,000 after purchasing an additional 625,557 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,014,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,359,000 after acquiring an additional 602,247 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $89,203,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $61,131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

