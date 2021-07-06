Zacks: Brokerages Expect Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $135.60 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) will report sales of $135.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $136.80 million and the lowest is $135.00 million. Veeco Instruments posted sales of $98.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full year sales of $550.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $550.20 million to $552.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $588.33 million, with estimates ranging from $580.00 million to $600.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Veeco Instruments.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $133.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.68 million. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VECO. Barclays increased their price target on Veeco Instruments from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

VECO traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.68. The stock had a trading volume of 210,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,175. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.44. Veeco Instruments has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $25.70.

In related news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $109,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,997.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Veeco Instruments by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 171,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 43,993 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 125,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 72,670 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veeco Instruments (VECO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.