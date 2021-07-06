Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viveve Medical, Inc. is a medical device company focused on technologies for the cardiac and vascular markets. The Company’s lead product, RenalGuard (R), is designed to remove contrast dyes that are known to be toxic to the kidneys. Viveve Medical Inc., formerly known as PLC Systems Inc., is headquartered in Milford, Massachusetts. “

Shares of VIVE stock opened at $2.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.76. Viveve Medical has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.92 and a quick ratio of 7.21.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter. Viveve Medical had a negative return on equity of 146.66% and a negative net margin of 400.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Viveve Medical will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Viveve Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Viveve Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Viveve Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Viveve Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Viveve Medical by 1,002.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 22,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Viveve Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence. The company offers Viveve System comprises of the radiofrequency generator, reusable handpiece, and treatment tip, as well as cryogen canister and other consumable components.

