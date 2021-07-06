Zacks Investment Research Lowers ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ATN International, Inc. invests, own and operate communications companies and renewable energy assets. The company through its operating subsidiaries provide wireless and wireline connectivity to residential and business customers including mobile wireless solutions, local exchange services and broadband internet services; distributed solar electric power to corporate, utility and municipal customers and owner and operator of terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport systems primarily in the United States and the Caribbean. ATN International Inc., formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc., is based in Beverly, United States. “

Shares of ATN International stock opened at $45.87 on Monday. ATN International has a twelve month low of $40.99 and a twelve month high of $64.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.30 million, a PE ratio of -70.57 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.12.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. ATN International had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $124.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.73 million. As a group, analysts predict that ATN International will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -188.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATN International during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of ATN International during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of ATN International by 31.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ATN International during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of ATN International by 72.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in the United States, the Caribbean, and Bermuda. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data, internet, voice, and retail mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

