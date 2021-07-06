Zacks Investment Research Lowers Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KION Group AG is a manufacturer of industrial trucks, producer of forklifts as well as warehouse automation. The company designs, builds and supports logistics solutions. KION Group AG is based in Wiesbaden, Germany. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on KIGRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KIGRY opened at $26.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.52. Kion Group has a 52 week low of $15.83 and a 52 week high of $28.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Kion Group had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kion Group will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

