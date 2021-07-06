Zacks Investment Research Lowers STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “STAG Industrial, Inc. operates as a real estate company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. is based in United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on STAG Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.22.

STAG Industrial stock opened at $37.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. STAG Industrial has a one year low of $28.42 and a one year high of $39.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.84.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.82 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 32.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 76.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STAG. Surevest LLC bought a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,279,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 299,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,053,000 after purchasing an additional 15,930 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,414,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 645,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,415,000 after purchasing an additional 23,594 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

