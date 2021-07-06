Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) to “Buy”

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $36.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.08% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin manufactures and sells tires for all kinds of vehicles, publishes maps and guides and operates a number of digital services. It manufactures and sells tires for cars, two-wheel vehicles, trucks, construction machinery, tractors and aircrafts. It also sells various car and bicycle accessories like pumps, manometers bicycle helmets, hubcaps, replacement components for tires and transport accessories. Other products sold by the company include protective clothing, table tennis rackets, shoe insoles along with many other items designed for road users. Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin is based in Clermont-Ferrand, France. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MGDDY. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS MGDDY opened at $32.12 on Tuesday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 1 year low of $20.47 and a 1 year high of $32.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.87.

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

