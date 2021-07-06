Zcoin (XZC) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $6.00 Million

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. During the last week, Zcoin has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zcoin has a total market capitalization of $47.66 million and $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,867.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,315.82 or 0.06837863 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $506.85 or 0.01496578 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.47 or 0.00405903 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.16 or 0.00159928 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.29 or 0.00641592 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.62 or 0.00424054 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00007971 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $116.36 or 0.00343584 BTC.

Zcoin Coin Profile

XZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Zcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.