Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Price Target Raised to $580.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $525.00 to $580.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating and issued a $410.00 price objective (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $443.43.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $539.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $500.38. The company has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of 45.26 and a beta of 1.59. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $246.83 and a 52 week high of $541.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 35.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.00, for a total transaction of $760,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bill Burns sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.23, for a total transaction of $2,526,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,011,170.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,413 shares of company stock valued at $19,012,148. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

