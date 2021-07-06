Zen Protocol Reaches One Day Volume of $31.00 (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. In the last week, Zen Protocol has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. Zen Protocol has a total market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $31.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zen Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0460 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sora (XOR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $218.31 or 0.00645023 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000316 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000633 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.09 or 0.00168670 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000463 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000139 BTC.

About Zen Protocol

Zen Protocol (CRYPTO:ZP) is a coin. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. The official website for Zen Protocol is www.zenprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

