Zero Price Tops $0.11 on Top Exchanges (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 6th. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000316 BTC on exchanges. Zero has a total market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $11,456.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zero has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $112.44 or 0.00331747 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.82 or 0.00141100 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.85 or 0.00188394 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006629 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 59.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000951 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Zero Profile

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,200,868 coins. Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

