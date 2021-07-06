Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.58.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital started coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. William Blair started coverage on Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of ZETA stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,329. Zeta Global has a 1-year low of $7.77 and a 1-year high of $9.44.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

