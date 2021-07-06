Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Roth Capital

Stock analysts at Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zeta Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.80.

Shares of Zeta Global stock opened at $8.09 on Tuesday. Zeta Global has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $9.44.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

