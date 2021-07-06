Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Gap Down to $12.51

Shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.51, but opened at $11.62. Zhihu shares last traded at $11.31, with a volume of 12,821 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zhihu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Zhihu in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.60 price target for the company. CICC Research began coverage on Zhihu in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Zhihu in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.80.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $73.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.97 million. Research analysts predict that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in Zhihu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $435,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Zhihu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,661,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Zhihu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,622,000. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in Zhihu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,177,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Zhihu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Zhihu Company Profile (NYSE:ZH)

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

