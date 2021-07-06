Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Sold by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,348 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,487 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 216,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,872,000 after acquiring an additional 81,265 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth approximately $410,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 160.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 222,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,666,000 after acquiring an additional 137,171 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 374,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,599,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,459,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,845,000 after acquiring an additional 56,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Shares of ZION opened at $53.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.19. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $27.55 and a twelve month high of $60.65.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.12 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 29.03%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Stephens upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.61.

In related news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,093 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.54, for a total value of $114,152.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,366.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 14,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $754,581.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,710.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,197 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,714. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.