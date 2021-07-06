Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Founders Financial Alliance LLC

Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 45,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,817,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,216,000 after buying an additional 228,477 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 54,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,235,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Finally, Motco increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.7% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 44,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,068,180.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $192.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.13. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.34 and a 12-month high of $193.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.32, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.65.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Argus upped their price target on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.38.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

