Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Shares Gap Up to $0.78

Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.78, but opened at $0.81. Zomedica shares last traded at $0.79, with a volume of 19,207 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.15. The firm has a market cap of $768.66 million, a PE ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 0.44.

Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

In other news, CMO Stephanie Morley sold 805,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total transaction of $933,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,764,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,912.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Robert Cohen sold 3,193,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total transaction of $2,586,937.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,620,276 shares of company stock worth $5,138,638 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZOM. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Zomedica during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zomedica during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zomedica during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zomedica by 68.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 59,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zomedica during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. 10.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zomedica Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM)

Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company engages in the development and commercialization of TRUFORMA, a diagnostic biosensor platform for the detection of thyroid disorders in dogs and cats, and adrenal disorders in dogs.

