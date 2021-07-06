Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Shares Gap Up to $0.78

Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.78, but opened at $0.81. Zomedica shares last traded at $0.79, with a volume of 19,207 shares changing hands.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.15. The firm has a market cap of $768.66 million, a PE ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 0.44.
Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZOM. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Zomedica during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zomedica during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zomedica during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zomedica by 68.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 59,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zomedica during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. 10.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Zomedica Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM)
Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company engages in the development and commercialization of TRUFORMA, a diagnostic biosensor platform for the detection of thyroid disorders in dogs and cats, and adrenal disorders in dogs.
