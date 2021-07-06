Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at KGI Securities

KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ZS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Zscaler from $233.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist upgraded shares of Zscaler from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Zscaler from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zscaler has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $212.65.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $214.78 on Friday. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $112.50 and a 1 year high of $230.88. The stock has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a PE ratio of -124.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. Zscaler’s revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 25,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total transaction of $5,727,653.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 51,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $10,239,711.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 367,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,586,679.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,971 shares of company stock worth $31,228,072 in the last 90 days. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth about $149,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 430.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after acquiring an additional 17,110 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Zscaler by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Zscaler by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,450,000 after acquiring an additional 28,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

