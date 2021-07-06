ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Sell

ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised ZTE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ZTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st.
Shares of ZTE stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $6.07. 2,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,924. The stock has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.40. ZTE has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $7.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
About ZTE
ZTE Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and information technology (IT) solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business. The company offers wireless products, such as baseband units, AAU series, ultra-broadband radio series, indoor coverage, small cell base station series, and microwave products.
