ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Sell

ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised ZTE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ZTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st.

Shares of ZTE stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $6.07. 2,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,924. The stock has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.40. ZTE has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $7.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter. ZTE had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 8.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ZTE will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ZTE

ZTE Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and information technology (IT) solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business. The company offers wireless products, such as baseband units, AAU series, ultra-broadband radio series, indoor coverage, small cell base station series, and microwave products.

