Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) versus Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OCBI) Financial Contrast

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) and Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OCBI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Zurich Insurance Group and Orange County Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zurich Insurance Group 1 3 8 0 2.58 Orange County Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Orange County Bancorp has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.94%. Given Orange County Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Orange County Bancorp is more favorable than Zurich Insurance Group.

Profitability

This table compares Zurich Insurance Group and Orange County Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zurich Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A Orange County Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zurich Insurance Group and Orange County Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zurich Insurance Group $59.00 billion 1.02 $3.83 billion $2.56 15.55 Orange County Bancorp $58.73 million 2.60 $11.10 million N/A N/A

Zurich Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Orange County Bancorp.

Dividends

Zurich Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $1.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Orange County Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Zurich Insurance Group pays out 71.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Orange County Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Zurich Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.4% of Orange County Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Orange County Bancorp beats Zurich Insurance Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments. It offers car, home, travel, general liability, life and critical illness, worker injury, and other insurance products; and saving and investment, and pension and retirement planning products. The company also provides property, casualty, management or professional liability, trade credit, political risk, marine, cyber risk, and financial institution insurance products. In addition, it offers employee benefit insurance products; reinsurance services; and non-claims and ancillary services to the farmers' exchanges. It serves individuals, small businesses, and mid-sized and large companies, as well as multinational corporations. The company sells its products through agents, brokers, and bank distribution channels. Zurich Insurance Group AG was founded in 1872 and is based in Zurich, Switzerland.

About Orange County Bancorp

Orange County Bancorp, Inc., a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments. It accepts checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, custodial accounts, certificates of deposit, and remote deposits. The company also offers personal and business, and home equity loans; power lines of credit; and fixed rate, jumbo, and residential mortgages, as well as letters of credit. In addition, it provides banking services for local attorneys; cash and escrow management, Internet and mobile banking, bill payment, ATM, portfolio management, and retirement planning services; and proprietary mutual funds, bond anticipation notes, tax anticipation notes, and serial bonds. Further, the company offers investment management, trust and estate administration, estate settlement, special needs trust and guardianship, and philanthropic services. It operates eight locations in Orange County, New York; five in Westchester County, New York; and one in Rockland County, New York. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Middletown, New York.

