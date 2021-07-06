Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Receives $12.41 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.41.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZNGA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Zynga in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Get Zynga alerts:

In other news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $557,952.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 632,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,700,228.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $53,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,438 shares in the company, valued at $132,962.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 654,093 shares of company stock worth $6,797,279. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNGA. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Zynga by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 10,033 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Zynga by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,039,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,996,000 after purchasing an additional 240,568 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Zynga by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 50,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 18,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $10.91 on Friday. Zynga has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $12.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of -32.09 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.53.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Zynga had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.82 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zynga will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.