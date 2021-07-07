-$0.02 EPS Expected for trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) to report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for trivago’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.01. trivago posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that trivago will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for trivago.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. trivago had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $46.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.52 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRVG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded trivago from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson upped their price target on trivago from $1.35 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on trivago from $2.40 to $2.60 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on trivago from $2.70 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on trivago from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.66.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVG. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of trivago by 815.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 177,075 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in trivago by 232.4% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,200,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 839,654 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in trivago during the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in trivago during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in trivago during the first quarter valued at $299,000. 7.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRVG stock opened at $3.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.60. trivago has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.88.

trivago Company Profile

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

