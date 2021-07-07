-$0.04 EPS Expected for Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) will report earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Gogo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Gogo posted earnings per share of ($1.04) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 96.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gogo will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gogo.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOGO. Cowen increased their price target on Gogo from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

GOGO stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.53. 1,295,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,463,570. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.94. Gogo has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $17.23.

In related news, Director Robert L. Crandall purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.44 per share, with a total value of $572,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael P. Bayer sold 6,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $96,453.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gogo by 101.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Gogo during the first quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Gogo during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. 46.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

