$0.21 EPS Expected for SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) will report $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SP Plus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. SP Plus reported earnings per share of ($0.86) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 124.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SP Plus.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $128.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.63 million. SP Plus had a negative net margin of 13.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.69%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of SP Plus from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SP. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SP Plus by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SP Plus by 8.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in SP Plus by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SP Plus in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SP Plus by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SP traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.05. 249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,159. The firm has a market cap of $673.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. SP Plus has a 1-year low of $15.29 and a 1-year high of $36.71.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

