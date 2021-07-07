$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Genpact’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. Genpact reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genpact will report full-year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Genpact.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.57 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 8.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Genpact from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genpact currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

NYSE G opened at $46.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Genpact has a twelve month low of $33.91 and a twelve month high of $49.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Genpact’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

In other Genpact news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $3,150,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 693,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,226,362.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 73,625 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $3,368,343.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 697,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,905,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,625 shares of company stock valued at $9,638,944 over the last ninety days. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,383,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genpact in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,937,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 427.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 498,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,614,000 after buying an additional 403,900 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 166,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,887,000 after buying an additional 6,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 40,193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

