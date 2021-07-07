-$0.71 EPS Expected for Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.71) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Nevro’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.88) and the highest is ($0.42). Nevro reported earnings per share of ($1.21) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nevro will report full-year earnings of ($2.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($2.03). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($0.78). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nevro.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $88.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.16 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.26%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVRO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Nevro from $215.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $188.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Nevro from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Nevro from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.60.

In related news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $72,131.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,948.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $1,153,848.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Nevro by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Nevro by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Nevro by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Nevro by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000.

NYSE NVRO traded down $3.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $152.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,800. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -60.86 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.92. Nevro has a 1-year low of $111.87 and a 1-year high of $188.14.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

