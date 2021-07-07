0Chain Price Up 9.5% Over Last 7 Days (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. 0Chain has a total market capitalization of $19.55 million and $297,958.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00001210 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, 0Chain has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 0Chain alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000049 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00091492 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain Coin Profile

0Chain (CRYPTO:ZCN) is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

Buying and Selling 0Chain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.