$1.26 Billion in Sales Expected for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) will announce $1.26 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.28 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.24 billion. Encompass Health posted sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full year sales of $5.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.38 billion to $5.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Encompass Health.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. Encompass Health had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EHC shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.63.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Limited boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the first quarter valued at about $391,000. Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the first quarter valued at about $480,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 9.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,928,000 after buying an additional 70,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 12.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,467,000 after buying an additional 142,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EHC stock opened at $80.80 on Wednesday. Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $59.10 and a 1 year high of $89.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

