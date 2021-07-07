$1.87 EPS Expected for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) will report earnings of $1.87 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for The J. M. Smucker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.97. The J. M. Smucker reported earnings of $2.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker will report full year earnings of $8.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.78 to $9.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.86 to $9.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The J. M. Smucker.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.95%. The J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SJM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.80.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $1,309,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,008 shares in the company, valued at $15,580,527.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total value of $117,349.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 301,041.4% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,505,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,207 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 1,009.8% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,432,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,805 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,035,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,369,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,051,000 after buying an additional 964,683 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 996,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,106,000 after buying an additional 368,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SJM opened at $128.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.61. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The J. M. Smucker has a twelve month low of $102.87 and a twelve month high of $140.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

