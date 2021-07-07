10,000 Shares in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Purchased by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 0.13% of Alpine Income Property Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 45.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 144,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 45,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 175.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 85,008 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 16.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 15,351 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 3.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 214.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PINE shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

NYSE PINE opened at $18.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $20.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.86 million, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.99.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 0.14%. Research analysts predict that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 81.30%.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

