1,000,000 Shares in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU) Purchased by Sculptor Capital LP

Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,120,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $5,060,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $4,048,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $4,832,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,060,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,304,000.

Get Soaring Eagle Acquisition alerts:

SRNGU stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.61. 1,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,065,776. Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $11.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.44.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

See Also: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRNGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU).

Receive News & Ratings for Soaring Eagle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soaring Eagle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.