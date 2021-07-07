10,553 Shares in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 10,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 215.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 34,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

BKD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Brookdale Senior Living from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brookdale Senior Living from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays raised Brookdale Senior Living from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Brookdale Senior Living currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.83.

BKD opened at $8.14 on Wednesday. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $8.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.06). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 45.48% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $749.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.17 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

