$111.64 Million in Sales Expected for Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) will report $111.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lannett’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $114.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $110.33 million. Lannett reported sales of $137.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lannett will report full year sales of $484.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $483.10 million to $487.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $486.72 million, with estimates ranging from $455.55 million to $508.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lannett.

Get Lannett alerts:

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.11 million. Lannett had a negative net margin of 38.24% and a positive return on equity of 9.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Lannett from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of LCI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.50. 9,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,367. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The stock has a market cap of $186.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.68. Lannett has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $10.70.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Farber bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.37 per share, for a total transaction of $43,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,678,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,335,088.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick G. Lepore bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $83,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 260,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,162.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 40,000 shares of company stock worth $177,300. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lannett by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,503,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,059,000 after purchasing an additional 265,477 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Lannett by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,785,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,679,000 after purchasing an additional 327,982 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lannett by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,933,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,206,000 after buying an additional 45,970 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lannett by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,885,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,294,000 after buying an additional 186,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lannett by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,085,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after buying an additional 136,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

About Lannett

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lannett (LCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.