12,488 Shares in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,488 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Banco Santander by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 512,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 83,586 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 176,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 63,218 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,133,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 673,523 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SAN shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Banco Santander to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Shares of SAN stock opened at $3.76 on Wednesday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $4.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $65.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.33.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Banco Santander had a negative net margin of 15.49% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0081 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%.

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

